Looking like a fab night out in Brighton’s Green Door Store

Brighton’s popular Green Door Store (located underneath the mainline railway station) has many decent night’s out in the offering, but one in particular caught my eye!

On Saturday 25th January there will be no less than five acts taking to the stage from 7:30pm. The headline act will be IAMWARFACE who are an electro rock band who formed in London four years ago by singer/producer Matt Warneford. The other members are Lou Matthews (guitars), Tom Howe (DJ/synth), Mike Smith (bass) and Adam Stanley (drums). The name of the act is a metaphor for Matt’s own original style of bombastic high-energy groove based electro-rock, which has been affectionately branded “Rocktronica” by none other than legendary Virgin Radio host Eddy Temple Morris.

They have taken the pop route but they keep it dangerous with a fusion of 80’s style vocals, abstract guitars, moody layered synth riffs and pounding drum beats. Their rather decent debut ten track album ‘Year Of The Dragon’ was released on 6th September 2019 to much acclaim.

The band have been influenced by many peers such as Gary Numan (who they have toured with), Depeche Mode, Kasabian, Muse, Big Black Delta, Nero, Queens of the Stone Age, Tears For Fears, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Black Keys and MGMT.

Find out more about the band HERE.

Also appearing will be the Muse-like Dramalove who are Diego Soncin (Vox/guitar), Riccardo Soncin (bass) and Neil Davey (drums). They have just announced that their next single will be called ‘Written In The Stars’ will be out everywhere on the 21st of February and is available to pre-order HERE. It is said that they are currently recording an album as well. In the meantime checkout their video for ‘Busy Saving The World’, which was filmed in sunny Brighton, where the band have sensibly relocated – watch it HERE and check them out on Spotify HERE.

Recently added to the bill is Liverpool based Little Triggers who released their debut album ‘Loaded Gun’ a short while back. Grab your copy HERE. The best place to start with this lot is to simply watch and enjoy their video for ‘When The Lights Are Going Out’, then you will appreciate their channelled energy akin to punk meets the Arctic Monkeys – enjoy it HERE. Check out their website too.

Flote Sulu will also be appearing at the Green Door Store on the night. They were formed by guitarist and frontman, Hayden in early 2019. Inspired by the likes of Chelsea Wolfe, Sigur Ros, True Widow, Om and The Used, he began writing songs and recording home demos. Throughout the brief months that followed, bassist Ben and drummer Jon have joined to form a “power-trio”. The band is rapidly gaining momentum and have already received positive reviews with their powerful live show and unique sound that has been described as “…Hypnotic, stoner influenced Post-Rock…” Check out their latest single ‘The Jackal’ HERE. Find out more HERE.

You can also expect a brief appearance by Portal23 aka local artist Billy Chainsaw who will be bringing his own form of mischievousness to proceedings.

Snap up your gig tickets HERE.

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.