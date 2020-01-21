Previous Story
Royal Pavilion to feature in Celebrity Antiques Roadtrip this week
Posted On 21 Jan 2020 at 12:02 pm
Comment: 0
The Royal Pavilion will be star of the show on Celebrity Antique Roadtrip this Thursday.
Comedian Shappi Khorsandi visited the historic former palace during her travels in Sussex to find out about the Royal Pavilion and how it was used as a hospital for Indian soldiers during World War 1.
As part of their visit, they interviewed the curator of the Indian Hospital gallery Kevin Bacon and historical expert Davinder Dhillon, chairman of the Chattri Memorial Group
Shappi’s companion was antique expert and auctioneer Charles Hanson.
The episode will be aired at 7pm on BBC2.
Like what we do? Help us do more of it by donating here.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.