Royal Pavilion to feature in Celebrity Antiques Roadtrip this week



The Royal Pavilion will be star of the show on Celebrity Antique Roadtrip this Thursday.

Comedian Shappi Khorsandi visited the historic former palace during her travels in Sussex to find out about the Royal Pavilion and how it was used as a hospital for Indian soldiers during World War 1.

As part of their visit, they interviewed the curator of the Indian Hospital gallery Kevin Bacon and historical expert Davinder Dhillon, chairman of the Chattri Memorial Group

Shappi’s companion was antique expert and auctioneer Charles Hanson.

The episode will be aired at 7pm on BBC2.