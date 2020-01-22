Resident Members fly free at BA i360 this Friday
After a period of annual maintenance, British Airways i360 Viewing Tower are celebrating re-opening this Friday 24 January, by inviting Resident Members to join them for a free pod flight!
Plus, Members can bring up to five non-resident guests who can receive 20 per cent off their tickets too!
If you live in BN1, BN2, BN3 and BN41 and are not yet a Resident Member, you can sign up for only £1 and enjoy half price flights all year round – plus lots of other great benefits including 10 per cent off at the Sky Bar on board the i360 pod, 10 per cent off in the i360 Gift Shop, 20 per cent off in West Beach Bar & Kitchen and Café and a free flight on your birthday.
If your Membership has expired, you can renew by calling 03337 720 360 or pop into the ticket office. Simply bring proof of address and photo ID with you.
To book your free flight, sign into the Members Portal here or simply walk up, but don’t forget to bring your membership card.
Even if you don’t live locally, you can still finish January on a high with a pod flight above Brighton and the beautiful rolling Sussex coastline. If you book online, you will receive 10 per cent off.
As well as enjoying Brighton’s Best Views on a pod flight BA i360 also host several unique events and have a great line up for February.
Start the month with an uplifting fusion of Yoga and Pilates with a Yoga in the Sky Experience on Saturday 1 February. Leave the stresses of the week behind as you glide up peacefully to 450ft and enjoy a relaxing, hour-long class looking out across the South Downs.
On Sunday 9 February enjoy an extended 45-minute stargazing pod flight as part of the South Downs Dark Skies Festival. Look up from the sparkling lights of Brighton to the stars overhead and find out about constellations, planets and galaxies with Dark Skies expert, Dan Oakley.
Indulge your loved one with an elegant evening dining among the stars on a Valentine’s Day Sky Dining Experience. Look out at the twinkling lights of Brighton and Hove below while enjoying an indulgent three-course meal across three individual pod flights on Friday 14 February.
As well as great events on offer throughout February, this half term BA i360 have teamed up with the Upside Down House to offer 20 per cent off entrance prices. Simply pick up a leaflet on your i360 pod flight or show your booking confirmation at the Upside Down House ticket office to claim. Visiting the Upside-Down House first? The same offer applies with 20 per cent off flights at BA i360. Perfect entertainment for the kids, come rain or shine.
To end the month on a high, the viewing tower is celebrating its first Leap Year by giving away a Leap Year Proposal Package with a difference. Not for the faint-hearted, the package includes an exhilarating iDrop experience, a bouquet of roses, a bottle of award-winning Nyetimber Sparkling wine, complimentary brunch at West Beach Bar & Kitchen and a celebratory flight with friends and family.
For a chance to win this one of a kind proposal email pressoffice@britishairwaysi360.com or private message BA i360 on social media with no more than 100 words about why you deserve to win.
