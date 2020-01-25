Search for source of mystery power cut closes bus route

A Brighton bus route is to remain closed for six days while engineers search for the source of a mystery power cut.

Southover Wines in Southover Street and the flat above it have been without power now since Wednesday.

On Thursday, work started on digging up the road to try and find the cause – and got off to a rocky start when a digger fell over. Fortunately, the workman wasn’t hurt.

Yesterday, more of the road was torn up and Brighton and Hove City Council said the highway will remain closed until Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for UK Power Networks said: “Engineers worked through the night and today to restore electricity supplies to three customers in Southover Street, Brighton. Due to the width of the road and the location of the fault a road closure was needed today to progress repairs.

“The team are working hard to complete repairs and restore supplies as quickly as possible so the temporary road closure can be removed. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused.”

The road is closed to traffic from the junction of Islingword Street and Southampton Street. The southern pavement is also closed, with access to China Star and Bhav’s shop.

The 37b bus, which goes up and down Southover Street every hour, has been diverted along Elm Grove and won’t be able to serve the Pepper Pot stop.