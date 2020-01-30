Let’s have a ‘Summer Party’ with Nancy & The Dolls

Everyone’s favourite ‘Daughters Of Anarchy’ – Nancy & The Dolls will be back in Brighton this summer. You might not recognise the new name, but this is indeed the next stage on the musical journey of the former Sex P*ssed Dolls.

Brighton will be taken by storm as the Concorde 2 will be hosting a ‘Summer Party’ where Nancy & The Dolls will be plying their lipstick, leather, latex, ripped fishnets and long flowing hair, accompanied with a bucket load of great songs all washed down with a healthy slice of attitude!

The Dolls initially exploded onto the scene in 2014 and have been wowing audiences and festivals with their edgy, high octane performance of classic rock and punk mixed in with their own original material ever since.

The girls have been in much demand and have played the main stage at the Isle Of Wight Festival in 2017 and also accepted an invitation to perform at The Formula One British Grand Prix. They have headlined many festivals, appearing with such names as Texas, Rod Stewart, Razorlight, James, The Buzzcocks, Adam Ant, The Pretenders, The Kaiser Chiefs and The Damned to name but a few.

These five women not only walk the walk, but talk the talk with their instruments as well. One could argue that they could appear as a teen boys ultimate dream for a manufactured all-girl band, but they would be most certainly wrong! These girls rock!

They performed at the Concorde 2 last July as the Sex P*ssed Dolls and the sold out crowd witnessed no less than 23 corkers! Those being:

Psycho Killer’ (Talking Heads cover)

‘Pretty Vacant’ (Sex Pistols cover)

‘Sheena Is a Punk Rocker’ / ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’ (Ramones covers)

‘Hanging On The Telephone’ (The Nerves cover)

‘Sh*tty Old Town’ (Sex P*ssed Dolls composition)

‘Swords Of A Thousand Men’ (Tenpole Tudor cover)

‘Holiday In Cambodia’ (Dead Kennedys cover)

‘Holidays In The Sun’ (Sex Pistols cover)

‘California Über Alles’ (Dead Kennedys cover)

‘Hurry Up Harry’ (Sham 69 cover)

‘Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)’ (Buzzcocks cover)

‘Teenage Kicks’ (The Undertones cover)

‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ (Nirvana cover)

‘New Rose’ (The Damned cover)

‘Creep’ (Radiohead cover)

‘(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)’ (Beastie Boys cover)

‘Rock And Roll’ (Led Zeppelin cover)

‘Alternative Ulster’ (Stiff Little Fingers cover)

‘God Save The Queen’ (Sex Pistols cover)

‘Common People’ (Pulp cover)

‘Times Like These’ (Foo Fighters cover)

‘She Sells Sanctuary’ (The Cult cover)

Only time will tell what they will be thrilling punters with this time around! Whatever tracks they play, it’s certainly gonna be a hot summer party!

Catch Nancy & The Dolls at the Concorde 2 on Saturday 18th July. Get your Brighton gig tickets HERE and note the event is on from 7pm-10pm.

