Hove MP presses Transport Minister over train fares

Hove MP Peter Kyle has urged the government to simplify train fares at Transport Questions in the House of Commons.

The Labour MP asked has long been calling for a better deal for passengers from Brighton and Hove.

Yesterday he asked what steps the Department for Transport was taking “to reform the regulation of fares to encourage more people to travel by train”.

Transport Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “The government has frozen regulated rail fares in line with inflation for the seventh year in a row.

“In addition, we have already cut costs for thousands of young people with the 16-to-17 saver railcard and announced a new railcard for veterans, which is to be launched later this year.

“All those measures help encourage people to travel more by train.”

Mr Kyle said: “It has been two and a half years since the Gibb review of the main line between London and Brighton which stated that there are three rail fare structures for one line.

“It is really simple: get rid of two of them and stick to the Thameslink fare, which is the cheapest.

“The minister does not need another review because there have been many already.

“Can he just get to his feet and give a commitment that that is exactly what he will do?”

The Conservative minister said: “I can get to my feet and commit the government to simplifying rail fares in the very near term.”