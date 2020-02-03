brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
South Downs bosses say they want to work with Albion to reduce Amex glow

Posted On 03 Feb 2020 at 10:28 am
By Steve Geliot


The South Downs National Park Authority has said it wants to work with the Albion to see if the orange glow from the Amex can be reduced.

The SDNPA, which launches its fourth annual Dark Skies Festival next week, says it has “great sympathy” with concerns raised in the petition started by Steve Geliot, which has now been signed by more than 9,000 people.

The petition says the 100 sq mile light spill is having a “devastating” consequence on wildlife, particularly insects.

The SDNPA says as The Amex is outside the park’s boundaries, it has no powers but wants to work informally with the club to see if the lighting’s effects can be reduced.

A spokesman said:”We are aware of some public concern regarding the lighting at the Amex Stadium over recent weeks.

“We have great sympathy with those concerns and we work with Authorities and other partners within the boundary of the National Park to reduce light spillage and to raise awareness of the importance of our Dark Night Skies and our designation as an International Dark Sky Reserve.

“As I am sure you appreciate, where a site is wholly outside the National Park we seek to engage and encourage organisations to be aware of and adapt to the designation, but we do not have powers to force behavioural change and they do not need any formal consent from us regarding their lighting.

“We will, however, seek informal ways to work with the football club to see what may be possible to reduce the effects of the lighting on the National Park and its Dark Sky designation.”

The park was designated as an International Dark Sky Reserve in 2016, and prides itself on being one of the best places in the UK to stargaze.

During this year’s festival, it will be suggesting ten actions people can take to protect night skies.

Its Stargazing South Downs roadshow will be at the following places during February half term:

Saturday 8 February – Midhurst Rother College, Midhurst, West Sussex, 4pm to 8pm

Saturday 15 February – Steyning Grammar School, Steyning, West Sussex, 4pm to 8pm

Tuesday 18 February – Festival Hall, Petersfield, Hampshire, 4pm to 8pm

Thursday 20 February – The Town Hall, Lewes, 4pm to 8pm

