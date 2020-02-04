brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Anita Baker to return to UK for first time in 13 years for one-off farewell concert in Sussex

Posted On 04 Feb 2020 at 9:04 am
Anita Baker to play final UK concert in East Sussex

The legendary US soul star Anita Baker will perform her only UK show of 2020, and her last ever show in the UK, at the Love Supreme Jazz Festival in July

Eight-time Grammy-winning soul star Anita Baker will perform in the UK for the first time in 13 years this summer at an exclusive show at the Love Supreme Jazz Festival in East Sussex.

The legendary vocalist, whose iconic songs such as ‘Sweet Love’, ‘Giving You The Best That I Got’ and ‘Caught Up In The Rapture’ sold over 15 million copies and propelled her to international superstardom in the 1980’s, will headline Love Supreme on Saturday 4th July. The concert carries extra significance as the show forms part of Baker’s Farewell Tour and will be her last ever UK concert.

Anita Baker:

“I’m so happy to be returning to the UK after all this time. I have such fond memories of playing at the Royal Albert Hall all those years ago and it’s going to be a magical experience reconnecting with my UK fans and doing it all again one last time at Love Supreme this summer!”

Love Supreme Festival (click on pics to enlarge!)

Baker joins this year’s Love Supreme line-up alongside multi-million-selling R&B outfit TLC, who come to the UK to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal album ‘CrazySexyCool’, ‘70s soul stars The Isley Brothers, who return to the UK for the first time in over 10 years, Brazilian bossa nova legend Sergio Mendes, who performs his only UK festival show of the year, and master US saxophonist Charles Lloyd, who makes his debut at the festival with his Kindred Spirits group.

Now in its 8th year, Love Supreme is Europe’s biggest outdoor jazz festival and will return to the picturesque setting of the South Downs in East Sussex from Friday 3rd – Sunday 5th July 2020. This prestigious musical event that boasts some of the leading lights from the worlds of jazz, soul, pop and r&b is ideal for the whole family and will once again be staged at Glynde Place, which is located two miles east of Lewes and just 7 miles from Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium.

Additional names will be announced in due course.

For further information visit www.lovesupremefestival.com and ticket options are available HERE.

Festival flyer

