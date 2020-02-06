Becky Hill announces Brighton Dome gig

Hot on the heels of releasing brand new single ‘Better Off Without You’ ft. Shift K3y, show-stopping vocalist and hitmaking songwriter Becky Hill announces a UK & Ireland headline tour for Autumn/ Winter 2020.

Following on from her upcoming Spring Headline UK tour, which sold out within hours of going on sale, Becky will be hitting the road again in November and December this year. Encompassing 15 shows, Becky’s Headline Autumn/ Winter2020 tour will kick off on 11th November at SWG3 in Glasgow and then eventually visiting Brighton Dome on 1st December before wrap up on 3rd December at O2 Academy Brixton in London.

“I can’t wait to go back on tour, playing in some of my favourite cities of the UK & Irleland!!! We’re taking my live show to a whole new level this year and what better way to show it off than on my biggest headline tour to date” – Becky Hill

Tickets for Becky Hill’s UK & Ireland Autumn/ Winter 2020 tour go on sale at 9AM on Friday 7th February 2020 at 9am, following the pre-sale on Wednesday 5th February at 9am, and will be available to purchase HERE.

After an incredible 2019, Becky Hill is now the 2nd most listened to British female artist on Spotify in the UK having notched up over a billion streams and 19 million+ Spotify monthly listeners. Her brand new single ‘Better Off Without You’, (written by Becky and produced by Shift K3y), is the follow up to her certified silver Summer hit ‘I Could Get Used To This’ with Weiss and was recently added to Radio 1 and Radio 2 playlists.

Over and above the release of ‘I Could Get Used to This’, the past year alone has seen Becky release her ‘Get To Know’ project (which peaked at no.13 in the UK Official streaming Chart and has not left the Top 20 since), co-write and collaborate on hit singles with Sigala (‘Wish You Well’ which debuted in the Top 10 of the UK official charts) and Meduza x Goodboys (‘Lose Control’ which is still in the Global Spotify Top 10), write the Top 10 smash ‘All Day And Night’ by Europa and featuring Madison Beer, and complete a sold out headline UK tour.

One of Britain’s most in-demand musical exports of the moment who’s renowned for her irrefutable aptitude for writing chart smashing pop songs and her firmly ensconced electronic music roots, Becky Hill has an impressive string of hits to her name. She has written and performed on seven singles which charted in the top 40 of the UK official singles chart, including the million selling number 1, ‘Gecko (Overdrive)’ with Oliver Heldens, gold certified UK Top 10 single ‘Afterglow’ with Wilkinson and club anthem ‘Back & Forth’ with MK and Jonas Blue. She has collaborated with the likes of Rudimental, Matoma, Lil Simz and more. And her songwriting skills have been enlisted by artists ranging from MK, Tiesto, Jax Jones and Martin Solveig through to MNEK and Little Mix, (which is no mean feat considering only 17% of PRS for Music’s registered songwriters are female).

Radio 1’s Greg James may have described Becky Hill as “One of the most underrated popstars and vocalists in the world”, but with a slew of solo stellar singles, two headline tours and her debut album set for release in 2020, this is sure to change.

Tickets for Becky Hill’s headline UK & Ireland autumn/ winter 2020 tour will go on general sale at 9am on 7th February and will be available to purchase HERE.

BECKY HILL – AUTUMN/ WINTER 2020 HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

Wednesday 11th November – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow

Thursday 12th November – Academy, Dublin

Saturday 14th November – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Sunday 15th November – O2 Academy, Newcastle

Tuesday 17th November – O2 Academy, Sheffield

Thursday 19th November – O2 Academy, Leeds

Friday 20th November – O2 Academy, Birmingham

Sunday 22nd November – Rock City, Nottingham

Tuesday 24th November – The LCR UEA, Norwich

Thursday 26th November – Pavilions, Plymouth

Friday 27th November – O2 Academy, Bristol

Saturday 28th November – Great Hall, Cardiff

Monday 30th November – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

Tuesday 1st December – Dome, Brighton

Thursday 3rd December – O2 Academy Brixton, London

Becky Hill on social media:

Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.