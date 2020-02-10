Sussex student taken from campus in ambulance for coronavirus testing

A Sussex student was taken by masked medical staff in an ambulance to be tested for coronavirus today.

The university emailed students to tell them about the development, saying Public Health England is in touch with their fellow students.

The student involved had recently returned from overseas.

The Badger, the student newspaper for Sussex University, quotes an email sent to students which says: “A student on our campus has been admitted to hospital, to be tested for Coronavirus. The student involved had returned recently from overseas and unfortunately started to feel unwell.

“They took the wise decision to inform health professionals at an early opportunity and we will soon know the results of any tests.”

“We know that some students and staff will be aware that an ambulance arrived on campus this afternoon and so we wanted to make sure you are aware of the situation, to avoid speculation.

“The University is following all the practical steps as outlined by Public Health England and is in touch with fellow students of the young person involved.”

“We are very conscious that this is a difficult time for our student and we are concerned at making sure they are supported. We also please ask that we all continue to support each other during this time, particularly our students from overseas who are feeling a long way from home at the moment and at times vulnerable.

“We know this is worrying for our community, especially as there is a focus on Brighton in the media. Please know that our teams are following all advice and have been planning over the past week for all eventualities.

“We will keep you updated with information as and when it becomes available. As always, if you can’t find the information you require here please email HealthSafety@sussex.ac.uk, if you have a question/concern on this issue.”

A video of medical staff in white suits and an ambulance was widely shared on social media. It is not confirmed that this ambulance was connected to the student at this time.