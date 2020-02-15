Missing Brighton girl, 14, prompts police search

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help tracing a missing 14-year-old girl from Brighton this afternoon (Saturday 15 February).

The force said: “Police in Brighton are searching for Aaliyah Dahir, 14, who has not been seen since she left home on Thursday (13 February).

“Aaliyah is 5ft 6in, with black hair worn in a bun and has a small nose piercing.

“She was last seen wearing blue jeans ripped at the knee, a light grey/blue furry jacket with a hood, and grey Nike trainers and is believed to be carrying a big black bag.

“Anyone who sees Aaliyah – or has any other information on where she may be – is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting serial 1598 of 13/02.”