Police chase ends up in ditch



A police chase sparked after a van flagged as being connected to car thefts was spotted in Brighton last night came to a dramatic end when both the van and a police car ended up in a ditch.

Police were told a blue Transit van had activated an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera in Brighton at 8.35pm and it was quickly located heading eastbound on the A27 at Falmer.

Police pursued it to Nevill Road in Lewes, where low-speed tactical contact was made, resulting it both the van and a police car going down a grass embankment.

Three suspects were detained at the scene.

A 23-year-old man from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs, going equipped for theft, theft of a vehicle, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and driving without a valid test certificate.

An 18-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

A 22-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of being carried in a vehicle taken without the owner’s consent, going equipped for theft and aggravated vehicle taking.

All three remain in police custody at this stage.