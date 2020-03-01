So how did a Crystal Palace fan smuggle a smoke bomb into the Amex?

1) It happened in 2017 and 2018 and was even worse on Saturday. Not a local quiz question, just a concern as to how a Crystal Palace fan was able to get a smoke bomb into the Amex? Home fans are forbidden to enter the stadium with caps on bottle tops, thermos flasks and in some cases collarless shirts, if you’re man! So how a Palace fan can smuggle in a device which affected almost all of the West Stand, with acrid smoke, is a concern.

2) Where did all that litter at the north end of the pitch come from? It looked bad, especially on TV. Referee Martin Atkinson peered at it but made no effort to get it picked up.

3) Why was Argentine international and former Boca Juniors forward Alexis Mac Allister not in the match-day squad? Albion are woeful in front of goal at the moment. Surely a new addition should be given a chance over those not quite firing.

4) Why was Wilfried Zaha not cautioned for his attempt to hit Albion substitute Ezequiel Schelotto? The Albion man was cautioned! The Palace forward reacted as Schelotto tried to kick the ball back into play and it hit Zaha on the shins. Imagine that! But Zaha had already interacted negatively with the North Stand prior to this as he cupped his ears when he the ball went out of play.

5) In the tightest Premier League relagation battle for some years, where will Albion get much-needed points from? The forthcoming home games against Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle would be a dream run of fixtures for most football clubs and their fans but it looks like a survival nightmare for the Seagulls.