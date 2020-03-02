Man jailed for harassing woman

A man has been jailed for harassing one woman and faces a retrial for stalking another.

John Dory, also known as Malcolm Howell or Fish, was on trial for stalking Nadia Iran and Jemma Turner last month.

He pleaded guilty to damaging both Miss Iran’s and her father’s car but denied smashing in Jemma Turner’s back door.

A jury failed to reach a verdict on the stalking of Miss Iran – but convicted him of damaging Miss Tuner’s door and the lesser charge of harassing her.

At Brighton Crown Court on Tuesday, 11 February, he was jailed for 18 weeks for harassing Miss Turner and two weeks to run concurrently for damaging her door.