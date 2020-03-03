Hove flats plan rejected

Plans to build a modern block of flats in a conservation area have been turned down.

The proposed four-storey block, in Holland Road, Hove, attracted 39 letters of opposition and an objection from Green councillor Hannah Clare, who represents the area.

The Regency Society, Hove Civic Society and Landsdowne Area Residents Association also criticised the scheme in the Brunswick Town Conservation Area.

The site is currently a car and van hire centre between the grade II listed Palmeira Yard and the locally listed Hove Hebrew Congregation synagogue.

The plans, submitted by the Perth Group, which is run by local property developer John Bacon, were for nine two-bedroom flats above offices on the ground floor and in the basement.

They were rejected because of the impact on the grade II listed building Palmeira Yard.

Brighton and Hove City Council planning officer Helen Hobbs said in the rejection letter: “The extent of the frontage of the proposed building is considered excessive.

“The proximity to Palmeira Yard in particular would result in a cramped appearance due to the scale of both buildings.

“The proximity, together with the height of the proposed building, would obscure views of the unusual roof of the listed building from the north and compete with it as viewed from much of Holland Road both north and south.”

A previous application for the site by Perth Group Holdings was refused on appeal.