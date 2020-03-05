Moulsecoomb school wins praise from watchdog despite distractions caused by academy saga

Education watchdog Ofsted said that Moulsecoomb Primary School was taking effective action to improve performance.

This was despite the government’s plans to turn the school into an academy.

The academy plans had at times diverted the head teacher “away from the core business of improving the quality of education”, according to the inspectors.

The school’s improvement plan and the support that the school was receiving from the council were described as fit for purpose.

Ofsted rated the school as inadequate last year.

The recent Ofsted monitoring visit does not change that rating but the inspectors said that the school was heading in the right direction.

Councillor Kate Knight is vice-chair of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Children, Young People and Skills Committee. She also represents Moulsecoomb and Bevendean as a ward councillor.

She said: “I’m delighted that the inspectors have acknowledged the progress the school has made and said the school is going in the right direction.

“I’m very proud of the work that leaders at the school, children, parents, the community and the council are doing to support the school.

“We’ve said time and time again that the school is making good progress under its current leadership.

“We’ve also said all along that converting the school to an academy is unnecessary and would be highly disruptive to pupils at the school.

“It would seem that even the inspectors are now recognising the disruption the academisation process is causing.

“I’m really angry about this. Surely the government must now acknowledge that it’s time for them to do the decent thing and call off their academy plans.

“This administration will continue oppose any attempt to force local schools to become academies.”