Coronavirus, concerts and music

The Coronavirus epidemic is obviously hitting hard at the moment and thus you can almost certainly expect that any music concerts and festivals that you were due to attend in March and April and quite possibly beyond, will more than likely have already been cancelled or rescheduled to later in the year.

It is therefore advisable to check with the company that you purchased your tickets from as to whether your concert has been cancelled or postponed. Just to make sure you could also check the official statement issued by the venue of where your concert was taking place, for further confirmation. Virtually all Brighton venues have now gone into lockdown mode for want of better words and closed their doors.

We all love to party and have fun here in Brighton, but there comes a stage when you have to say enough is enough. This I feel is best described by the CHALK venue who have posted this:

With Brighton being such a hotspot for concert performances, our city will obviously be feeling the full effect of this horrible outbreak. Bands will like many people be feeling the pinch at the moment, so may I remind you that today (Friday 20th March) Bandcamp are not taking a cut from anything purchased on their site. All of the money will go straight to the artists. Read our preview article about this HERE.

Above all – stay safe x

