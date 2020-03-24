brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton and Hove closes its waste tips

Posted On 24 Mar 2020 at 11:03 am
Wilson Avenue recycling centre


Brighton and Hove’s two tips have been closed to keep its staff safe after a high number of people visited the site, making it impossible for people to keep away from each other.

Brighton and Hove Council said it would be recruiting more drivers and binmen to get rounds back to normal, with a focus on rubbish collections over recycling.

But in the meantime, the two sites in Wilson Avenue, Brighton and off the Old Shoreham Road in Hove are now closed.

The council said: “We have taken this decision to ensure the safety of the public and also our staff, while also following government guidelines on social distancing.

“With a very high number of people using the sites in recent days, the risk of the virus spreading had increased.

“It is hoped the sites will be temporarily closed and that they can be redesigned to ensure demand is managed and social distancing is supported.

“In the meantime, we are placing more large refuse containers at sites across the city for residents to use and are prioritising all refuse collections, including flats.

“We’re also in the process of recruiting more drivers and operatives with the aim of getting waste and recycling services back to as normal as possible.

“The situation surrounding Covid-19 is changing daily, but we are doing our very best to collect your waste and recycling, and ask for your patience and understanding during this time.”

