Police urge public wanting to search for missing boy to obey lockdown

Sussex Police have urged members of the public wanting to join the search for a missing boy to obey the government lockdown.

Despite concerns for the safety of Owen Harding, 16, who has gone missing from Saltdean, the police urged people to respect the coronavirus restrctions.

Brighton and Hove police tweeted: “Whilst we acknowledge the positive public spirit in helping us search for Owen Harding, 16, missing from Saltdean, we urge everyone to abide by the government’s covid-19 guidance at all times.

“Do not put yourself or anyone else at risk.”

The plea came as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK was said by Public Health England to have risen by 2,433 to 19,522.

And the number of deaths went up by 209 to 1,228 in one day.

The number of cases reported in Brighton and Hove remains at 33.

In neighbouring West Sussex the figure stands at 113 and in East Sussex it is 44 which, including Brighton and Hove, makes 190 confirmed cases in Sussex as a whole.