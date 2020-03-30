OAP charged with spitting at police and claiming he had coronavirus



A Brighton OAP has been charged with spitting at police officers while claiming he was infected with coronavirus.

Peter Davy is due at Brighton Magistrates Court this morning charged with three counts of assaulting emergency workers and two more public order offences.

The alleged incident happened after police received a report of criminal damage at a block of flats in Albion Street about 5.50pm on Saturday, 28 March.

While responding to the incident, three officers were allegedly spat at by a man claiming to be infected with coronavirus.

Davy, 65, unemployed, of Albion Street, Brighton was arrested and subsequently charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker; using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, press are not currently able to attend the magistrates court.