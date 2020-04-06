Two women and four men arrested after stabbed man dies in Brighton

Two women and four men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Brighton yesterday and later died.

Sussex Police were holding four men who were arrested on suspicion of murdering the 25-year-old victim.

The two women were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Monday 6 April): “Police have arrested six people following the death of a man in Brighton on Sunday 5 April.

“The victim, aged 25, sustained serious injuries during an incident in Whitehawk Road, just south of the junction with Findon Road, at about 2.30pm on Sunday 5 April, and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital where he sadly died later the same day.

“Four men aged 21, 25, 26, and 41 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“Two women aged 21 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

“All those arrested are from Brighton and they are currently in custody for interview and further inquiries.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim and his family at this very difficult time.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and I’d like to urge people to refrain from speculating on social media.

“If you saw what happened or if you have any information which you think could assist in our investigation, please contact us.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Heathland, or contact Crimestopers anonymously on 0800 555111.