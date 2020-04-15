Falmer Road closed after crash near Woodingdean crossroads

Falmer Road in Woodingdean has been closed both ways after a crash near the Downs Hotel crossroads.

One resident said that Falmer Road – the B2123 – was shut south of Bexhill Road while efforts were made to resuscitate an elderly driver.

The crash was understood to have involved only one car.

The Falmer to Rottingdean road is reported to be closed from the corner of Bexhill Road down to the corner of Millyard Crescent.

The accident was reported to have happened at about 11.30am.

One traffic monitoring website said: “B2123 both ways closed due to accident, single vehicle involved, from Millyard Crescent to Bexhill Road.

“The accident has happened near the Downs Hotel. Traffic is slow approaching the closure.”