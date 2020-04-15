Fatboy Slim to perform free Brighton show for NHS staff

Fatboy Slim is to put on a free show for thousands of NHS staff and frontline workers at the Brighton Centre.

The DJ, whose real name is Norman Cook, has arranged to play his “blue light” gig at the Brighton Centre on Wednesday 28 October.

Although tickets will be free, the organisers said that they will need to be reserved, with applications opening on Friday (17 April).

The Brighton Centre said: “Those eligible for tickets will be all NHS staff and auxiliary staff that work within NHS hospitals in the United Kingdom and emergency services including, but not limited to, doctors, nurses, support workers, porters, cleaners, ambulance, fire and police services.

“Any staff that work within the hospital or frontline services will be eligible to apply for tickets.

“Eligible NHS and frontline staff members are entitled to bring one guest with them but will need two tickets (one for them and one for their guest).

“Ticket applications must only be made by the NHS or frontline member of staff who must bring their valid NHS or primary care trust ID card or staff ID card (original format, no photocopies) to the show as ticket checks will be in operation.

“All tickets will carry the name of the person who made the booking and this must match the name that is on the ID card or admission will be refused.

“The guest of the eligible staff member will need to be present and enter the venue at the same time.”

For more, call the Brighton Centre box office on 0844 8471515 or visit www.brightoncentre.co.uk.