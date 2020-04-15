Thug tells woman he has coronavirus before attacking her in Brighton park

A thug told a woman that he was suffering from the coronavirus before he attacked and tried to rob her in a Brighton park.

She suffered cuts to her face and arm as the man beat her with the branch of a tree in Stanmer Park on Easter Sunday.

She managed to fend off the man, who was wearing a face mask, as he tried to steal her phone before he fled empty-handed.

Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating after a woman was injured during a robbery in Stanmer Park, Brighton.

“The 54-year-old woman was walking her dog around 6.30pm on Sunday (12 April) when she became aware of a man walking closely behind her.

“The man told the victim he had covid-19 before demanding she hand over her mobile phone.

“The suspect then picked up a branch and swung it at the victim, causing a deep cut to her left arm and a cut to the bridge of her nose.

“The suspect is described as black, approximately 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with short hair in an afro style.

“He was wearing baggy black jeans, a baggy black t-shirt and a red face mask.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or who may have any further information, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1474 of 12/04.”