‘Hot site’ for coronavirus patients set up at Withdean

A primary care ‘hot site’ for GPs to assess suspected coronavirus cases is being set up at Withdean.

The Withdean Stadium car park was being cleared on Friday to make way for the new centre, which is due to open on Wednesday.

The appointment-only service will be for patients referred there by their GP or NHS 111. They will be triaged by GPs – who are being seconded from practices across the city.

Patients will only be able to travel to the centre by car and not by foot, under its strict infection control measures. Patients without a car should have testing arranged in a different way by their GP.

Meanwhile, some surgeries are setting up special areas with separate exits and entrances within their practice for GPs to see suspected cases away from patients who require non-coronavirus related treatment.

All hot sites and areas will be deep cleaned at least once a day, including disinfection.

Meanwhile, some city surgeries are dedicating themselves to non-coronavirus treatment, with patients checked for a fever or cough before being allowed to enter.

Wendy Carberry, Executive Director of Primary Care for NHS Sussex Commissioners, said: “We are urging those in need of a GP appointment to contact their practice first and not to attend until told to do so – which may not be at a patient’s usual surgery.

“General Practice services are under the same pressure that is being reported around the country due to COVID-19. Our top priority is to keep our patients and practice staff safe, while we ensure people can access the care they need in the most appropriate setting.

“Keeping GPs and their staff healthy is crucial so they can continue to care for everybody, and Sussex CCGs have been working together with practices to reduce attendance at practices by supporting and enabling the use of telephone appointments and video consultations where possible.

“Our plans around this are in-line with regional and national guidance, and have developed this new approach in collaboration with local GPs.”

The Withdean hot site has been commissioned by Brighton and Hove CCG from Practice Unbound Ltd (HERE), who presently provide the improved access service across the city.

It is currently operating from County Oak surgery in Carden Hill – one of the medical centres affected by the first Brighton outbreak.

Meanwhile, anyone who feels they need GP appointments for any reason are being asked to contact their surgeries as normal, but not to arrive at the practice unless specifically being told to do so following an initial assessment by a suitably trained clinician.

Patients will be asked to give an accurate and detailed description of their symptoms and this will allow them to receive the most appropriate treatment.

GP Practices are making alternative arrangements to ensure these patients from the deaf community, people with learning disabilities, those whose first language is not English, and anyone without access to a telephone can access appointments.

The Withdean recycling centre has been relocated into the car park on the eastern end of the site, opposite the tunnel from the London Road.