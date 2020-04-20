More than 300 coronavirus cases confirmed in Brighton and Hove

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove now totals more than 300, according to the latest figures.

Public Health England (PHE) said that 305 people in Brighton and Hove had tested positive for covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The figure for West Sussex is 867 and there have been 449 cases in East Sussex, making 1,621 across Sussex as a whole.

Today (Monday 20 April) PHE said that 19,316 more tests had been carried out nationally, with 14,106 people tested. Of those, 4,676 were confirmed to have the virus, making 124,743 so far this year.

The number of deaths recorded by Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals (BSUH) is now 73. The trust runs the Royal Sussex County Hospital and the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, in Brighton, and the Princess Royal Hospital, in Hayward’s Heath.

The figure at the Sussex Community Foundation Trust, which has its headquarters at Brighton General Hospital, is 10.

At the neighbouring Western Sussex Hospitals, which has the same leadership as BSUH, the death toll is 58. At East Sussex Healthcare the figure is 48 and at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare the tally is 142.

Nationally the death toll went up by 449 to 16,509.

The numbers include only those who died in hospital and who had the coronavirus, although covid-19 may not have been the cause of death.

The total does not include those who died at home or elsewhere such as a nursing home or care home.