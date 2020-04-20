Oktoberfest applies for 2020 licence

The organisers of Oktoberfest Brighton are hoping lockdown restrictions will end in time for it to return to The Level again this year.

Whisky Bravo Productions has applied for a licence for the German-style beer festival on the northern part of the central Brighton park, where it erected a marquee in 2017 and 2018.

After taking a year off last year, it is now applying for a licence for this autumn, from 8 to 10 October.

On its Facebook page, Whisky Bravo said: “In these uncertain times we all need a little something to look forward to and what could be better than a good old knees up Deutschlander Style!”

The application says: “The North quadrant will be fenced and secured for the licensable area for the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption only within a large marquee structure.

“The main beer hall will be open to pre-booked ticket holders only and for subscribed sessions.

“These sessions will run one on the Thursday and Friday with two sessions on the weekend days.”

Permission is being asked to open on Thursday and Friday from 5.30pm to 11.30pm and on Saturday from 11.30am to 11.30pm.

Alcohol sales, as well as dancing, recorded and live music, would be from 6pm to 11pm on Thursday and Friday and midday until 11pm on Saturday.

The first Oktoberfest in 2017 led to what one councillor described as “harrowing” noise complaints. Its second licence was granted with conditions over noise management.