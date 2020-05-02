A plea to support our local media

We all rely on our local media. From letting us know what’s happening in our communities and neighbourhoods, to holding local politicians to account – local and regional media are important.

We are lucky in Brighton and Hove to have a range of strong local media outlets from print media, newspapers, radio, and television to online news.

Now, more than ever, we feel the benefits of our local and regional press who are helping to keep us informed, entertained and connected whilst indoors.

I want to thank all of our local journalists across various platforms who even under these difficult circumstances are continuing to report on the issues that matter to local people.

Reliable journalism is ever more crucial as we respond to the covid-19 pandemic and we are fortunate to have that here.

In particular, I want to pay tribute to Sarah Booker-Lewis who is the BBC local democracy reporter for Brighton and Hove.

You’ll have seen her work across the various local media channels and in this public health crisis she is still following the “virtual” council meetings and reporting on council business to keep residents informed and engaged with the key decisions for the city.

What is so heartening about this challenging period is the way people across Brighton and Hove are supporting one another.

From donating and volunteering at food hubs set up with the Brighton and Hove Food Partnership, to setting up mutual aid groups and checking in on neighbours – our city has really come together, and our local media organisations have played a big part in that.

They’ve been signposting people to where they can access support, reporting on the community volunteering efforts and highlighting the real stories of kindness and generosity taking place across Brighton and Hove.

Unfortunately, local newspapers and media organisations are struggling. As their advertisers are impacted by covid-19, so are they.

I’m asking everyone to please do what you can to support our local media. Pick up a paper, buy a subscription and tune in – because we need our local media and right now they need our help too.

Councillor Nancy Platts is the Labour leader of Brighton and Hove City Council.