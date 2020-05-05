Eagle-eyed pair help police snare two burglary suspects

An eagle-eyed pair helped police to snare two people suspected of burglary and theft in Saltdean and Peacehaven.

One took a photo of a van suspected of being used in a burglary last week. The other, a relative of a theft victim, spotted the same van the next day.

Sussex Police said: “Police, acting on community intelligence, have arrested and charged a man and a woman with burglary and theft.

“Officers received a call reporting a residential burglary in Horsham Avenue, Peacehaven, at around 1.40pm on Wednesday (29 April).

“The victim had taken a photograph of a van suspected of being involved in the burglary.

“The next day, on Thursday (30 April), the same van was subsequently mentioned in reports of two other thefts – in Downland Avenue, Peacehaven, and Lenham Avenue, Saltdean.

“Officers located and stopped the van in Seaford after a relative of one of the victims reported seeing it in the area.

“A man and a woman were subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft.

“Mircea Constantin, 45, unemployed, of Horsham Road, Bexleyheath, Bexley, has been charged with one count of burglary with intent to steal and two counts of theft.

“Anita Constantin, 45, unemployed, of Horsham Road, Bexleyheath, Bexley, has been charged with three counts of theft.

“They have both been released on conditional bail to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on (Thursday) 2 July.

“Police have recovered a number of suspected stolen items from the van and are keen to hear from people in the Seaford, Newhaven, Peacehaven and Saltdean areas if they were the victim of theft, particularly of metal items, on Thursday (30 April).

“Anyone who thinks they may be a victim is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 47200071337.”