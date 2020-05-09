Hove boy, 14, goes missing

A 14-year-old boy from Hove has been reported missing.

Sussex Police has asked the public to look out for him.

The force said today : “Police are searching for teenager Lewis Gordon, who is missing from Hove.

“The 14-year-old was last seen at his home around 4pm on Thursday 7 May and his whereabouts is unknown, though he may have travelled to the Bexley Heath area of London.

“He is not believed to be in possession of a mobile phone or any money.

“Lewis is about 5’6”, of skinny build, with short, straight black hair.

“Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1450 of 07/05.”