Anti-lockdown protesters plan mass gatherings in Brighton

Posted On 14 May 2020 at 9:07 pm
An organisation is reported to be planning mass gatherings in Brighton to protest about the coronavirus lockdown.

Flyers on social media in the name of the UK Freedom Movement have been advertising similar mass gatherings around the country.

And the Daily Mail has said this evening that a number of police forces are taking the prospect seriously and weighing up how to deal with it.

One flyer said that mass gatherings were planned for Brighton Beach and Bevendean Downs on Saturday 16 May at noon.

It said: “Join the UK Freedom Movement and be part of the largest mass gathering since the lockdown.

“We say not to the coronavirus bill, no to mandatory vaccines, no to the new normal and no to the unlawful lockdown.

“Bring a picnic, some music and let’s have some fun and say yes to life.”

The Mail said: “Members of the UK Freedom Movement are among a group of ‘anti-vaxxers’ who are opposed to child vaccinations.

“Parents in the UK are the most opposed to vaccines among major European countries – with the rate of more than three times higher than in Italy, France and Spain, according to a study released last month.”

A number of parents in Brighton and Hove have campaigned against vaccines such as the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) triple jab and the city has some of the lowest childhood vaccination rates in the UK.

  1. TOWYN May 14, 2020 at 11:16 pm Reply

    Did I just get that right?

    These people want as many other people as possible to congregate together in the midst of a pandemic?

    Only an idiot would think that was a good idea.

  2. Darran Cornwell May 14, 2020 at 11:58 pm Reply

    Hahaha a culling of the stupid and selfish.

    • TOWYN May 15, 2020 at 12:05 am Reply

      Well if you put it like that, you’re right! It’s a bloody excellent idea… carry on covidiots!

      We’ll be reading your obituaries in a month or so from the safety of our homes.

  3. BrightonReader May 15, 2020 at 3:06 am Reply

    Did you do any sort of investigation before publising and adding credance to this???

    The organisers are connected to the extream right wing Britain First organisation.

    Shame on your for publicising this event which will only make more people ill.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

