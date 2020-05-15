Fire chiefs issue rubbish bonfire plea

Fire chiefs have urged the public to refrain from having bonfires during the coronavirus lockdown – and warned that those whose bonfires cause a nuisance could be fined up to £5,000.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that it was illegal to burn rubbish if it was harmful to health or caused pollution.

The fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is reminding people to avoid having bonfires during lockdown.

“With a significant number of people still suffering breathing problems due to covid-19, the smoke can make it even more difficult for them.

“Waste recycling centres are due to re-open on Monday 18 May under strict controls including social distancing.

“The services will be restricted and councils are asking people only to travel to a site if absolutely necessary.

“Members of the public are being urged to remain patient and wait for the opportunity to dispose of waste without burning it.

“Legally you cannot get rid of household waste if it will cause pollution or harm people’s health. This includes burning it.

“Your council can issue an ‘abatement notice’ if a neighbour’s bonfire is causing a nuisance.

“A bonfire must happen frequently to be considered a nuisance.

“Your neighbour can be fined up to £5,000 if they don’t follow the rules of the notice.”