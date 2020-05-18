brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton hospital flies 'thank you' flags

Posted On 18 May 2020
The Royal Sussex County Hospital hoisted flags saying “thank you” today (Monday 18 May).

Coronavirus in Brighton and Hove - useful online resources

The message was aimed at staff, volunteers and the community for their hard work and support since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals (BSUH), the trust that runs the Royal Sussex, said: “The special flags are a way of saying thank you to staff and volunteers for all their hard work in recent weeks.

Council covid support

“They are also a thank you to the public for staying home, practising social distancing and helping reduce the spread of the virus.

“And finally, the flags’ thank you message is also aimed at all the people and businesses who have donated goods and supported BSUH Charity’s staff wellbeing campaign which has now raised nearly £200,000.”

The BSUH Charity provided the flags. The charity’s director Sarah Tasker said: “After eight weeks of lockdown – and exceptional circumstances for staff, patients and the wider public – we thought it was time to say thank you.

“The thank you message acknowledges all the work, the generosity and the sacrifice that has been made so far by BSUH staff and the wider community.”

The hospital trust’s managing director George Findlay said: “This is just a simple way for us to say thanks to everyone in our community during exceptionally difficult times.”

Dr Findlay, who is also the chief medical officer at BSUH, added: “Our staff are working incredibly hard at the moment and the support we’ve received from the public has been a great boost for them.”

As well as the Royal Sussex, BSUH runs the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital and the Sussex Eye Hospital, in Brighton, and the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.

The BSUH Charity raises money for all wards and departments across the trust’s hospitals.

The charity exists to enhance the care and services provided by the trust, helping staff to go above and beyond what they would be able to do with core government funding.

Find out more information, go to https://www.bsuh.nhs.uk/charity.

