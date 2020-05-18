Two men jailed for £80k burglary in Hove

Two men have been jailed for stealing mobile phones, laptops and other electrical goods in a burglary at a shop in Hove.

Marian Ghita, 44, a binman, and car cleaner Cristian Rusu, 29, were part of a four-strong gang that broke into Currys PC World, in Old Shoreham Road, in March.

They were jailed by Judge Shani Barnes in a “virtual” hearing at Hove Crown Court last week.

Sussex Police said: “Two men have been jailed for almost five years following a high-value burglary at Currys PC World in Hove.

“Up to £80,000 of stock consisting of iPhones, laptops and other electrical good were stolen during the break in.

“But all items were recovered when two of the suspects were arrested in a vehicle on the M23 near Gatwick.

“They were identified as Marian Ghita, 44, a refuse worker, of Ivinghoe Road, Dagenham, London, and Cristian Rusu, 29, a car valeter, of Auckland Road, Redbridge, London.

“They were among four masked men who broke into the store in Old Shoreham Road around 5.27am on Tuesday 17 March.

“After being remanded in custody and charged with burglary, the pair appeared for sentencing on Wednesday 13 May.

“Ghita was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a £181 victim surcharge.

“Rusu was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a £149 victim surcharge.”

Investigating officer Detective Constable Brad Lozynski said: “We were alerted to this break in after an intruder alarm activated at the store.

“Our response officers attended and discovered the offenders had already fled the scene. However, we weren’t far behind.

“Intelligence led us to a green Audi which we stopped on the M23. The two occupants were both arrested and the stolen stock was recovered from the vehicle.

“Thanks to our officers’ swift actions and our subsequent investigation, two criminals have been brought to justice and a retailer has been prevented from a large financial loss.”

Sussex Police added: “Two further suspects remain outstanding and anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 125 of 17/03.

“You can also report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”