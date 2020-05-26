Man arrested after seven-hour stand-off with police in Hove

A man has been arrested after a seven-hour stand-off with police in Hove today (Tuesday 26 May).

The 31-year-old man had barricaded himself inside a property in Seafield Road early this morning.

Sussex Police said: “Officers attended Seafield Road at around 6.20am as they had reason to believe a wanted man was present at an address.

“On their arrival, the man barricaded himself inside the property.

“Officers closed the road as a precaution while they engaged with the man.

“Shortly before 2pm, officers from the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) were able to enter the property, arresting the man and bringing the incident to a safe conclusion.

“The 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and obstructing or resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

“He has been taken into police custody, where he remains at this time.”