Man suffers stab wound to hand after being attacked in Brighton

A man suffered a stab wound to his hand after he was attacked in Brighton, Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 26 May).

The force arrested a 24-year-old and issued a public appeal for witnesses and information about the attack.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to an altercation near The Level in Brighton.

“Officers were called to Ditchling Road at 4.30pm on Monday (25 May) to reports that a man had been assaulted.

“The victim was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital for treatment to a minor hand injury, which is thought to have been caused by a small blade.

“A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

“He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any other information about what happened, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1175 of 25/05.”