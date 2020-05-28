Brighton flat fire started by accident, investigation finds

A fire in a first-floor flat in Brighton yesterday morning started by accident, an investigation has found.

One person has had to be rehoused as a result of the kitchen fire at the property in St George’s Road, Kemp Town.

The aerial ladder platform was used to rescue someone from another flat on one of the floors above the flat that was on fire.

Firefighters from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service also rescued three other people from the building.

The fire service said: “A fire investigation has found a fire in a Brighton flat started accidentally in a kitchen, leaving the flat extensively damaged.

“Crews worked hard to stop it from spreading further.

“East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 9.48am on (Wednesday) 27 May to a terraced property in St George’s Road.

“There was smoke coming from a window on the first floor.

“Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets.

“Three people were led to safety and the aerial ladder platform was used to reach a fourth person who was in a flat on one of the floors above the fire.

“One person is being rehoused by the local authority.

“Crews are providing home safety advice in the local area in the coming days using leaflets.”