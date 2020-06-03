Three assaulted at Duke’s Mound



A teenager has been arrested after three men were assaulted at Dukes Mound in Brighton in one night.

The three separate assaults happened on Monday 25 May between 8.30pm and 9pm on three men aged 30, 33 and 50.

One of the victims was punched around the head.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and has been released on bail until 22 June.

Detective Constable Anna Stacey said: “We want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incidents or from anyone who has with any information that could assist our investigation.”

If you can help the investigation please report online quoting serial 1690 of 25/05.