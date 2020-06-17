brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Thieves steal late son's Rolex from elderly woman

Posted On 17 Jun 2020 at 6:58 pm
Thieves have robbed an elderly woman of the Rolex watch that belonged to her late son.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman was robbed of a Rolex watch belonging to her late son in Peacehaven.

“The 74-year-old victim was sitting on a bench with her two dogs in The Big Park in Piddinghoe Avenue, on Sunday (14 June) at about 12.45pm.

“She was approached by two men and one asked her for her time. The other man than grabbed her watch off her wrist and ran off through Flint Way.

“The victim suffered minor injuries. The watch is a Rolex Submariner with a blue bezel face, and a silver and gold strap and estimated to be worth between £8,000 and £10,000.

“The suspect who stole the watch is described as a mixed race man, 5ft 10in and was wearing a blue v-neck jumper or t-shirt and black shorts.

“He and the other suspect were aged between 25 and 40 and both wore a medical mask covering their nose and mouth.”

PC Anna Batchelor said: “The victim has been left extremely shaken and is heartbroken and shocked that the watch has been stolen. This was a cruel and heartless attack on a lone woman.

“It belonged to the victim’s son who sadly died 10 years ago. Although the watch was quite old and worn, it was hugely sentimental and she desperately wants it back.

“If you have any information about the robbery or are offered a Rolex Submariner watch to buy please let us know.

“Report online or ring 101, quoting serial 720 of 14/06 if you can help with the investigation.”

