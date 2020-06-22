Man arrested after Brighton hit and run leaves cyclist needing hospital treatment

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a hit and run in Woodingdean left a cyclist in need of hospital treatment.

Sussex Police said today (Monday 22 June): “A man has been arrested following a hit and run in Brighton.

“Police were called to Downland Road at 9pm on Saturday (20 June) to reports of a vehicle and cyclist colliding.

“The driver of the black BMW did not stop at the scene.

“The cyclist – a 34-year-old man – suffered a foot injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision and dangerous driving.

“He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

“Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened or who may have any dash-cam footage of either party prior to the incident to come forwards.

“Anyone with information can report online or call 101, quoting serial 1436 of 20/06.”