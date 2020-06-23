Rallies ‘not the main consideration’ at Madeira Drive if road remains closed



Motoring events “will not be the focus” of Madeira Drive if the road remains closed.

The revelation came when Green councillor Jamie Lloyd asked if the seafront road will remain traffic-free at Brighton and Hove City Council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee meeting on Tuesday, 23 June.

Councillor Lloyd asked about the future of vehicle rallies as a follow-up question after initially commenting about the pollution-free atmosphere ending as people get back into their cars.

Assistant director for city transport, Mark Prior said: “Given government restrictions and emerging restrictions, the events programme is unlikely to take place for the foreseeable and is not a consideration.

“If it remains closed, then events will not be the focus and not the main consideration.”

The revelation came just days after Conservative councillor Robert Nemeth put a similar question to the Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee on Thursday 18 June.

At that time Labour councillor Carmen Appich did not commit to any position on the future of vehicle events on Madeira Drive saying the situation will be reviewed “in the autumn”.

Vehicle-led events include the Speed Trials, VW Brighton Breeze, Ace Café Burn up, Pioneer Motorcycle Run, Veteran Car Run, and Brightona.

Madeira Drive remains closed temporarily from the Aquarium to Duke’s Mound.

Businesses along the seafront road are concerned long-term closure will impact on their business.

Future proposals under investigation include keeping the stretch from the Palace Pier to Duke’s Mound closed, but allowing traffic to come down the slope at Duke’s Mound to access Black Rock.

Another option is one-way access from the Aquarium roundabout to Duke’s Mound, with more walking and cycling space and parking on the southern side.

A third alternative is to close the road at the Aquarium end but still allow two-way traffic.

The final option is to return the road to its original state with two-way traffic in both directions.