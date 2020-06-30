Brighton’s main shopping street to have £1.5m ‘new deal’ makeover

The government will put £1.5 million towards a makeover for Western Road as part of a “new deal” spending package announced today (Tuesday 30 June).

The money is expected to be spent resurfacing large sections of the road which has suffered wear and tear from heavy vehicles, mostly buses.

Traffic islands could be removed and a cycle lane created along with other smaller changes to Brighton and Hove’s “golden mile” for shoppers.

The Conservatives’ leader in Brighton and Hove, Councillor Steve Bell, welcomed the funding for the renewal of Western Road.

Councillor Bell said: “I am delighted that Brighton and Hove will be one of the very first beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s ‘New Deal for Britain’, kickstarting our recovery from coronavirus.

“Upgrading Western Road will bring huge benefits to our local area, alleviating traffic problems, reducing congestion, pollution and better connecting our community with the rest of the country.

“Last December, the Conservative government was elected to level up communities and I am pleased to be able to demonstrate the Conservatives’ commitment to doing so.”

He said that he was delighted to see Brighton and Hove benefit from Boris Johnson’s announcement of a £5 billion programme of capital spending.

Critics said that some of the spending – aimed at boosting hopes of an early economic recovery after the covid-19 coronavirus lockdown – had already been announced.

But the funding for the Western Road scheme is understood to be a new spending commitment while other previously announced schemes are expected to be brought forward to try to hasten recovery.

It is part of a £100 million pot of money for road schemes in 29 places around the country.