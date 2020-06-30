Brighton’s main shopping street to have £1.5m ‘new deal’ makeover
The government will put £1.5 million towards a makeover for Western Road as part of a “new deal” spending package announced today (Tuesday 30 June).
The money is expected to be spent resurfacing large sections of the road which has suffered wear and tear from heavy vehicles, mostly buses.
Traffic islands could be removed and a cycle lane created along with other smaller changes to Brighton and Hove’s “golden mile” for shoppers.
The Conservatives’ leader in Brighton and Hove, Councillor Steve Bell, welcomed the funding for the renewal of Western Road.
Councillor Bell said: “I am delighted that Brighton and Hove will be one of the very first beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s ‘New Deal for Britain’, kickstarting our recovery from coronavirus.
“Upgrading Western Road will bring huge benefits to our local area, alleviating traffic problems, reducing congestion, pollution and better connecting our community with the rest of the country.
“Last December, the Conservative government was elected to level up communities and I am pleased to be able to demonstrate the Conservatives’ commitment to doing so.”
He said that he was delighted to see Brighton and Hove benefit from Boris Johnson’s announcement of a £5 billion programme of capital spending.
Critics said that some of the spending – aimed at boosting hopes of an early economic recovery after the covid-19 coronavirus lockdown – had already been announced.
But the funding for the Western Road scheme is understood to be a new spending commitment while other previously announced schemes are expected to be brought forward to try to hasten recovery.
It is part of a £100 million pot of money for road schemes in 29 places around the country.
2 Comments
I first thought, at last, London Road is going to get the renewal it has needed since the 80’s?
I should have known better!
On the face of it we should all be happy with more ‘free’ government money to refurbish any tatty city centre road. But this is another ‘tweaking plan’ which does nothing to help traffic move through the city efficiently, or to encourage business in the area. it’s not part of any longer term plan.
The high street shops are in decline and it’s not clear how these road changes will help the many failing businesses in the area, especially as most try to reopen after Covid 19 lockdown, and having lost three months of their year’s trading period.
The traffic islands get removed – and that’s good in theory because it’s only buses and taxis and delivery lorries that are allowed to use Western road anyway, and the bigger vehicles struggle to weave around them. But there’s still a regular roadblock when large lorries have to park half on the pavement just to deliver to retail units like Superdrug. The lack of traffic wardens mean that small business owners often park their cars outside their shops, and those restaurants now running takeaways services have just added to this issue.
And let’s not forget that these traffic islands were put in to slow traffic and also to help pedestrians. The new cycle lane will not help pedestrians. Cyclists can already use the road, so is this just another road stripe adding to the visual clutter.
I’m a cyclist, so I personally welcome any new cycle lanes and Western Road and the wider Church road are the obvious places to install one. But these are still shared spaces, and you then get problems when overtaking buses and at bus stops where the bus passengers have to wait and then get on.
What can happen with these new schemes is we spend more tax payers money and just end up with a newer form of chaos – to replace the previous version. Let’s hope they do it right this time.
I also hope that transport networks can be seen as a non-party political issue, not least at a time when the local economy is about to go into freefall. At the mo ent our Labour and Green councillors are trying to outgreen each other, while the Tories are saying ‘look at this money we are giving you’ – after they took it away from our city in the first place.
Somehow it feels like we need a bigger solution to these problems. A bit of longer term vision, maybe.