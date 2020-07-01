brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Plans for 700 homes on Brighton gasworks site

Posted On 01 Jul 2020
Plans for up to 700 homes on the old gasworks site off Marine Parade have been unveiled.

Developer St William, a joint venture between National Grid and Berkeley Group, is currently consulting on the plans, which include blocks between four and 15 storeys, new public spaces, offices and small retail units.

The new homes would include affordable homes, although the number would depend on negotiations with Brighton and Hove City Council.

There would be paths through the site from the seafront to Whitehawk, and cars would be parked underground.

The Spearhead

The consultation says: “Redevelopment of this site provides a significant opportunity to allow the site to be opened up and bring real benefits to the local areas.

“The complex nature of gasholder sites means high levels of cost and risk. Therefore it is important that we optimise the use of the land on the site so that it can be viably redeveloped to maximise community benefits.”

The two-hectare site at the junction of Marina Way and roedean Road currently contains two redundant gasholders and a number of low rise buildings.

A small area would be retained for SGN’s use, but St William is looking at incorporating land to the north and south of the site into its proposals too.

The gasholders were built in 1935 and 1946, but have not been used since gas started being stored underground in 2012.

However, the site still poses challenges, including live gas mains which can’t be built over, contamination and below ground obstructions, the precise location of some of which is unknown.

The next draft of the design will be based on feedback from this consultation, and another consultation will be held late in summer.

More tweaks will then be made to the plans before they are formally submitted to the council, which is currently scheduled for autumn or winter 2020.

Click here to see the full consultation and give your feedback.

