Armed police close busy Hove road

Armed police have closed a busy Hove road after a man was reportedly attacked.

Buses are being diverted from Portland Road because of the incident at the junction of Westbourne Street, which happened shortly before midday.

Four police cars and two ambulances were at the scene at midday.

Elaine Evans was on the number 49 bus which was stopped by police. She said: “There were armed police standing next to the police car, and three men in handcuffs.

“The police took handcuffs off one of the them and he was allowed to go but the other two were up against the police car.

“The ambulance was there and a man who I imagine was the one who was attacked, sitting looking very dazed with blood on his forehead.”

❗ Due to a police incident at Westbourne st, #BH49 services are diverted in both directions. Westbound services will carry along Church road into New Church road then right into Westbourne Gardens and left onto Portland road where they will resume their normal route. ❗ — B&H Buses (@BrightonHoveBus) July 4, 2020

The road is still closed.