Brighton burglary suspect wanted by police

A man suspected of carrying out two burglaries in Brighton is being hunted by Sussex Police.

Daniel Meehan was said to have links to the Albion Hill and Woodingdean areas of Brighton.

The force said: “Police are searching for a wanted man from Brighton.

“Daniel Meehan, 27, is sought by police in relation to two residential burglaries in Woodingdean in the early hours of (Monday) 28 June.

“He is white, approximately 5ft 8in, of slim/athletic build and with cropped, mousey brown hair and stubble.

“He is known to have links to Woodingdean and the Albion Hill area of Brighton.

“Anyone who sees him, or who has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 192 of 28/06.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”