Man suffers head injury in fight in Southwick

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a serious head injury in Southwick.

“Officers were called to Butts Road around 6pm on Friday (3 July) to reports of an altercation involving a number of men and women.

“It is believed the incident took place to the rear of Watling Court, and involved people who arrived at the scene in two vehicles – a silver Audi and a white BMW.

“One man was taken to Worthing Hospital for treatment to a serious head injury.

“A 29-year-old man from Shoreham was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

“He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

“Anyone who witnessed the altercation or who has any other information relating to the matter, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1152 of 03/07.”