Hove school wreckers cause tens of thousands of pounds of damage

Three vandals have caused tens of thousands of pounds of damage to a secondary school in Hove.

They broke in overnight and smashed several windows and damaged doors around the premises at Cardinal Newman Catholic School, in The Upper Drive, Sussex Police said today (Friday 10 July).

Cardinal Newman head teacher James Kilmartin said: “Personally, I feel a real sense of sadness. How dare they?

“They’ve come into a school that’s been working hard and they’ve trashed a very large part of it.

“Since lockdown, we’ve been open every day supporting the children of essential workers and vulnerable children.”

Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating a break-in at Cardinal Newman School in The Upper Drive, Hove.

“It happened overnight on Thursday (9 July) into Friday (10 July) and was reported at 6.32am on Friday as staff arrived at the school.

“It was reported that numerous windows had been smashed and damage caused to doors across the school site.

“Anyone who witnessed or heard anything suspicious in the area overnight or who has any other information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 221 of 10/07.”

It was unclear whether anything was stolen.

The school is understood to have insurance cover and a comprehensive security camera system.

Dr Kilmartin added: “We will recover but it’s just the wanton nature of it. This is an unnecessary distraction.”