Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Manchester City 2
Posted On 11 Jul 2020 at 8:55 pm
Raheem Sterling has been the stand-out player as City ease into a two-goal lead.
Sterling seized on a pass as Albion gave the ball away and aimed a shot wide of Maty Ryan to put City in front.
Aaron Connolly, up front for Albion on his own, hasn’t really had a sniff of chance.
Pascal Gross though has found his range, with his centre seeing Leandro Trossard heading just over.
Bernardo Silva saw a shot cannon off Lewis Dunk and hit the bar after Davy Propper gave the ball away again.
It was Albion’s Bernardo who lost his man from a corner as Gabriel Jesus nipped in behind to tap in from close range and put City two goals ahead.