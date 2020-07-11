Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Manchester City 2

Raheem Sterling has been the stand-out player as City ease into a two-goal lead.

Sterling seized on a pass as Albion gave the ball away and aimed a shot wide of Maty Ryan to put City in front.

Aaron Connolly, up front for Albion on his own, hasn’t really had a sniff of chance.

Pascal Gross though has found his range, with his centre seeing Leandro Trossard heading just over.

Bernardo Silva saw a shot cannon off Lewis Dunk and hit the bar after Davy Propper gave the ball away again.

It was Albion’s Bernardo who lost his man from a corner as Gabriel Jesus nipped in behind to tap in from close range and put City two goals ahead.