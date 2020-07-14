Man arrested after assault at Black Lives Matter protest in Brighton

A man has been arrested by police investigating an assault at the Black Lives Matter protest in Brighton last month.

Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 14 July): “Police investigating an assault during the Black Lives Matter protest event in Brighton last month have arrested a man.

“Detectives released an image of a man they wanted to identify in connection with the incident which happened in the city centre on Saturday 13 June.

“Acting on information received from the public, they detained a 27-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a 49-year-old man was punched to the ground.

“The victim, who was not connected to the protest, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“While his injuries were not life threatening, he did have to undergo surgery.

“The 27-year-old arrested man has been questioned and released on police bail until (Saturday) 8 August.”

Detective Inspector Ian Still said: “We would like to thank those members of public who came forward with information after seeing our appeal.

“Anyone with any information who can still help the investigation is asked to report online or ring 101 quoting serial 472 of 13/06.”