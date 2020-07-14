Man tasered by police in Brighton shop

Police tasered a man who was waving a smashed bottle at officers and threatening to harm himself with it in a shop in Brighton yesterday (Monday 13 July).

One officer suffered minor injuries as the bare-chested man was arrested at H&M, in Churchill Square, and then taken to hospital.

The force said: “A man has been arrested following an incident in Brighton city centre.

“At around 2.10pm, police received a report of a man in possession of a smashed bottle threatening to harm himself inside a retail store in Western Road.

”Police attended and located the suspect, who also directed threats at officers.

“Due to concerns for the safety of themselves, the suspect and the wider community, a taser was deployed and the man was safely detained.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and public order offences and has been taken to hospital, under supervision, as a precaution.

“In the meantime, a high-visibility police presence will remain in the city centre for community reassurance.”

At least eight Sussex Police vehicle’s were at the scene.